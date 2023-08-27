Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to Xbox? The Latest News and Rumors

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to Xbox? Baldur’s Gate 3 was a hit when it came out for PC and PlayStation, but what about other systems? Players have asked if the game can be played on Xbox devices, and the developers have told them.

The Baldur’s Gate series is well-known in the gaming world, and the RPG Baldur’s Gate holds a special place in the hearts of many players. After its full release in August 2023, players have been having fun with Baldur’s Gate 3.

This new game is offered on different platforms, but can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on an Xbox? This is a question that a lot of players have, and the developers have given a clear answer.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to Xbox?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not currently available on Xbox because it was only released on PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5. Even though Xbox users may be disappointed, there is good news: the Xbox version is coming soon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will come out this year, before the end of 2023. This is a fact. The developers went on X to talk about how fixing a problem with the game code has helped them make progress on getting the game to Xbox systems. Here is the formal message:

One important thing to point out is that Baldur’s Gate 3 can be played on both PC and PlayStation. When the game comes out on Xbox, players should be able to switch systems without having to worry about losing their progress. But this has not yet been proven.

Remember that BG3 is available on a current-gen system like the PlayStation 5 and not the PlayStation 4, so the developers will bring it to the Xbox Series X|S. This means that people with an Xbox One won’t be able to play Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox doesn’t have an official release date as of this writing. We’ll let you know if there are any changes to the date when BG3 will be available on Xbox.

Conclusion

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to release on Xbox before the end of 2023, allowing players to switch systems without losing progress. Currently, the game is only available on PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5. However, the developers have made progress in fixing a code issue, and an official release date has not been announced.